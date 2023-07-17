LISTEN | Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm's emotional 10-42 final call

The procession carrying Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm to Crown Hill Cemetery stopped outside of the Criminal Justice Center for his final 10-42.
Listen to his final call in the video player above.
MORE | Deputy John Durm's Funeral Services
"On July 10, 2023.
Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durham answered his final call while transporting a prisoner from a medical appointment.
Deputy Durham was assaulted and killed.
There is no greater love than a man that would lay down their life for another Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durham Sheriff 333 is 10-42.
He has gone home for the final time."
You can watch the full funeral service for Deputy John Durm below.
