LISTEN | Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm's emotional 10-42 final call

Marion County Deputy John Durm is 10-42 for the final time.
Deputy Durm.jpg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 17, 2023
The procession carrying Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm to Crown Hill Cemetery stopped outside of the Criminal Justice Center for his final 10-42.

Listen to his final call in the video player above.

MORE | Deputy John Durm's Funeral Services

"On July 10, 2023.

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durham answered his final call while transporting a prisoner from a medical appointment.

Deputy Durham was assaulted and killed.

There is no greater love than a man that would lay down their life for another Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durham Sheriff 333 is 10-42.

He has gone home for the final time."

You can watch the full funeral service for Deputy John Durm below.

Marion County Deputy John Durm's final 10-42

