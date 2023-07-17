Services begin for fallen deputy John Durm

Funeral Services for MCSO Deputy John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services for fallen Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm are being held on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

You can watch the live stream of the ceremony here when it starts at 11 a.m. or tune into WRTV.

READ MORE | Memorial Fund established in honor of Sheriff's Deputy John Durm

Durm was killedon July 10 when 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell attempted to escape by choking Durm and stealing a Marion County Sheriff's Office transport van.

Durm was a 38 year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. He was 61.

PHOTOS |HONORING THE LIFE OF DEPUTY JOHN DURM

Following the funeral service at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the procession will go to the Criminal Justice Center on the southeast side of Indianapolis for his final 10-42 call.

Following his final call, he will be taken to his final resting place at Crown Hill Cemetery.

A few of the more powerful moments from the funeral service and procession can be viewed below. Most recent events will appear at the top.

7:30 a.m.: Deputy John Durm's casket arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.