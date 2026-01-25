Live blog: Winter storm hits central Indiana

A dangerous winter storm is battering central Indiana Sunday, prompting travel advisories across the region as heavy snow creates hazardous conditions. Follow along for the latest updates on road conditions, closures, and safety information throughout the day.

Current conditions:

Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m. Monday

Marion County under Travel Watch

Snow accumulation: 8-12 inches expected, with 12-14+ inches south of Indianapolis

Extreme cold warning follows Sunday evening



Safety reminders:

Avoid travel unless essential

Keep emergency supplies in vehicles

Clear all snow from vehicles before driving

Use headlights and maintain safe distances

Call 911 for emergencies only; use 311 for non-emergencies



Sunday, January 25, 2026

3:05 p.m. — I-70 westbound closed after trooper's car hit twice

I-70 westbound is closed between Ronald Reagan Parkway and Center Street in Plainfield, according to INDOT. An Indiana State Police trooper's patrol car was sideswiped by two separate semi-trucks while assisting a stuck family. ISP Sgt. Perrine says the trooper's positioning likely prevented the trucks from hitting the family. No injuries were reported.

3 p.m. — Speedway Schools closed Monday

Speedway Schools announces all schools will be closed Monday, January 26, declaring a traditional snow day with no remote learning required.

2 p.m. - Carmel Clay Schools on e-learning Monday

Carmel Clay Schools announced all schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow. Students will participate in eLearning.

1:15 p.m. — Fishers fire chief urges residents to stay home

Fishers Fire Chief Ed Gebhart says officers and road crews are constantly helping stuck motorists instead of focusing on essential duties.

12:30 p.m. — University of Indianapolis cancels Monday classes

UIndy announces campus will operate under remote instruction and remote work schedule for Monday.

12:20 p.m. — Indianapolis Zoo closed Sunday

The zoo remains closed to the public, though essential staff are on-site caring for animals.

12:10 p.m. — National Guard helping stuck snowplow

An INDOT snowplow was stuck on I-69 northbound at mile marker 56. Indiana National Guard crews helped free the vehicle, according to ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle.

12 p.m. — Travel warnings spreading across state

Nearly 20 Indiana counties now under travel warnings, with dozens more under travel watches. Click here to view the map.

11:20 a.m. — Bloomington performance postponed

Tonight's Cirque Kalabanté show at IU Auditorium postponed due to weather. New date to be announced.

11 a.m. — Road conditions deteriorating

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reports roads are "snow covered" and snowfall combined with winds making it difficult for plows to keep up.

The roadways are snow covered and the snowfall and winds are making it hard for the plows to keep up. Stay safe. Thank you to the Hamilton County Highway Dept, the Indiana Department of Transportation, and local Municipalities for their hard work battling the snow. pic.twitter.com/aB2odoL7XC — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (Indiana) (@HCSOIndiana) January 25, 2026

9 a.m. — Event cancellations continue

Indianapolis Home Show closed for Sunday due to weather conditions.

8:50 a.m. — IMPD reports fewer crashes than last storm

Police thank Indianapolis residents for staying home, noting "far fewer vehicle crashes than the last snowstorm."

8:30 a.m. — Marion County upgrades to travel watch

County officials upgrade from travel advisory to travel watch, meaning conditions are threatening to public safety. Only essential travel recommended.

8:30 a.m. — Disney On Ice performances rescheduled

Sunday's 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows moved to January 24, 2027. The 10 a.m. performance continues as scheduled.

6:15 a.m. — Overnight crash statistics

ISP Indianapolis District reports:

78 crashes (10 with injuries)

16 slide-offs

27 motorist assists



Check back for updates throughout the day

