Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Live Nation brings back $25 tickets for concert week

The Chicks, Dierks Bentley, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, and Rod Stewart are among artists included in the sale
Metallica Concert
Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The crowd reacts to Metallica's performance at a benefit concert for The Silverlake Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Metallica Concert
Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:20:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Want to enjoy summer concerts in central Indiana, but also save money for a rainy day?

Live Nation may have you covered.

Beginning Wednesday, May 4 and running through Tuesday, May 10, Live Nation will host Concert Week. The week features $25 ticket sales to a variety of shows throughout the country.

According to Live Nation, the deal is good for more than 3,700 concerts across North America. Indiana is home to five different venues which will be included.

Among the artists that will perform in Indianapolis and are part of the sale are:

  • The Chicks
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Rod Stewart
  • New Kids on the Block
  • Wiz Khalifa and Logic
  • Pitbull
  • Zac Brown Band
  • Dierks Bentley
  • OneRepublic
  • Josh Groban
  • Wu-Tang Clan with Nas

The sale begins at 10 a.m. on May 4.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!