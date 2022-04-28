Live Nation brings back $25 tickets for concert week

INDIANAPOLIS — Want to enjoy summer concerts in central Indiana, but also save money for a rainy day?

Live Nation may have you covered.

Beginning Wednesday, May 4 and running through Tuesday, May 10, Live Nation will host Concert Week. The week features $25 ticket sales to a variety of shows throughout the country.

According to Live Nation, the deal is good for more than 3,700 concerts across North America. Indiana is home to five different venues which will be included.

Among the artists that will perform in Indianapolis and are part of the sale are:

The Chicks

Backstreet Boys

Machine Gun Kelly

Rod Stewart

New Kids on the Block

Wiz Khalifa and Logic

Pitbull

Zac Brown Band

Dierks Bentley

OneRepublic

Josh Groban

Wu-Tang Clan with Nas

The sale begins at 10 a.m. on May 4.