Live Nation brings back $25 tickets for concert week

INDIANAPOLIS — Want to enjoy summer concerts in central Indiana, but also save money for a rainy day?
Live Nation may have you covered.
Beginning Wednesday, May 4 and running through Tuesday, May 10, Live Nation will host Concert Week. The week features $25 ticket sales to a variety of shows throughout the country.
According to Live Nation, the deal is good for more than 3,700 concerts across North America. Indiana is home to five different venues which will be included.
Among the artists that will perform in Indianapolis and are part of the sale are:
- The Chicks
- Backstreet Boys
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Rod Stewart
- New Kids on the Block
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic
- Pitbull
- Zac Brown Band
- Dierks Bentley
- OneRepublic
- Josh Groban
- Wu-Tang Clan with Nas
The sale begins at 10 a.m. on May 4.
TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant