Local leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags throughout Indiana to be flown at half-staff in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Holcomb's direction comes following President Joe Biden's direction for flags to fly at half-staff until the queen's interment.

Holcomb also shared his thoughts on the queen's passing via Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II brought stability and strength to a country who experienced decades of great change during her reign. She led with unflappable class, purpose and vision and will leave behind a legacy that simply can’t be equaled, but in her honor, we should all try.



Janet and I send our deepest condolences to the Queen's family for their unimaginable loss alongside the people of the United Kingdom, the commonwealth and her grieving friends the world over. Governor Eric Holcomb

Queen Elizabeth was 96 at the time of her passing on Thursday. Her eldest son, Charles, will succeed her. He has announced that he will take the name King Charles III.

Following the news of her passing, other local leaders released their thoughts on social media.

The world lost a towering figure. The special relationship between our nations was preserved for decades in large part through the Queen's friendship and leadership. My heart goes out to the royal family and the British people as they grieve her loss. Indiana Senator Todd Young

Over her long reign, Queen Elizabeth continually carried out her royal duties with dignity & grace. She came to personify the rich heritage & noble traditions of England, one of America’s closest allies. Kathy & I are praying for the UK & all those who mourn the queen’s passing. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Today, I join the entire world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. For 70 years, the queen reigned with grace and dignity and worked with 14 Presidents and 36 Congresses to strengthen the US-UK relationship. My prayers are with the royal family and the British people. Larry Bucshon (R - IN08)

With a legacy of staunch leadership that spanned decades of world leaders, Queen Elizabeth II left her mark on history. I send my sincerest sympathy and thoughts to our friends in the UK. Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN07)