Lucas Oil matching donations to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital through Dec. 2

INDIANAPOLIS — On this Giving Tuesday you can support young patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

If you donate money directly to the hospital, Lucas Oil will match every donation up to $20,000 raised.

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke visited some of the pediatric patients on Tuesday. He read books, signed autographs and gave out goodie bags.

Those interested can donate online directly to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital through their website. Donations are accepted through Dec. 2.