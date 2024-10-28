Lucas Oil Stadium bans 'Tay-Gating' at Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Swifties beware. Lucas Oil Stadium will not allow fans without tickets to enjoy this weekend's concert from the outside of the stadium.

Per a spokesperson from the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, "For safety purposes, there will not be listening or tailgating outside the stadium for those guests without concert tickets."

With more than 200,000 people set to attend the three sold-out shows over the weekend, Indianapolis businesses and organizations have begun preparing over 50 ancillary events for fans who cannot attend.

“That's just a perfect situation for us because we're built to be a tailgate," shared The Hangar's co-founder Steve Lindsay.

The Hangar is located just east of Lucas Oil Stadium. The sports-themed bar is set to host three nights of the Taylor Swift Ultimate Eras Experience LIVE.

The ticketed event is for fans to share their love of Taylor Swift before and during the concert.

“Even if you're not going, we want to try and provide that experience. That's what we do at The Hanger," explained Lindsay. "We got the food, the drinks, just like other places, but we are really focused on the experience aspect of it.”

A few blocks north, Hotel Indy's bar, The Cannon Ball Lounge, aims to provide an enchanting rooftop bar experience.

"Dress like you're going to the concert, dress in your favorite era tour outfit, and come with fellow Swifties to party with Swiftie-themed drinks, and really enjoy yourself," explained Hotel Indy's marketing director Melanie Williams.

Both The Hangar and The Cannon Ball Lounge are selling tickets for their events but there are also many free events around Indianapolis for all ages.

More information about all the events WRTV is tracking can be found here.