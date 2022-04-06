Missouri-based Uranus Fudge Factory opens at former site of Good's Candy Shop in Anderson

ANDERSON — Foodies with a sweet tooth are in for something out of this world.

Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store, a hybrid between a candy and ice cream shop and popular tourist attraction, just landed on West 53rd Street and Ridge Road on Friday.

This second location opened at the former location of the Good's Candy Shop, a family-owned business with roots in Anderson stemming back decades. Good's was subject to controversy last summer due to a job posting on its Facebook page that garnered an overwhelmingly negative reception. The vast majority of commenters thought the posting was sexist and unprofessional.

Owner Randy Good confirmed to WRTV in May last year that he would sell the shop.

Originally conceived in Missouri, Uranus' location is situated in the Ozarks in the south-central region of the state, between St. Louis and Springfield, Mo. on Interstate 44 and historic Route 66.

The outer space-themed store sells a large selection of fudge, ice cream, and other sweets.

Uranus, Inc., the store's parent company, operates other "Uranus" themed businesses, including The Uranus Ice Cream Company, Putt Pirates Mini-golf, Escape Uranus Escape Rooms.

Louie Keen, the company owner and cheekily self-proclaimed "mayor," said the company is "planning on bringing all that, and more to the new Indiana location."

Keen said Uranus will offer its well-known fine chocolates and ice creams, as well as Uranus branded products at the Anderson location.

“We have been looking for our #2 for quite a while, and we were very lucky to have found this opportunity with Randy Good and Good’s Candy Shop”, Keen said in a statement. "With all of their production and manufacturing capabilities, along with their years of experience and knowledge, this acquisition will truly accelerate our growth plans nationally.”

A statement on Good's behalf by Uranus Fudge Factory says he found Uranus four days after announcing his intent to sell Good's Candy Shop last year.

"I picked Uranus because of their complete understanding and commitment to high-quality products and impressive guest services," the statement on Good's behalf reads.

Uranus Indiana is open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's located at 1423 W. 53rd St. and can be reached at 833-487-2687.

More information is available on the Anderson store's Facebook page and on the company's website.