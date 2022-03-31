Person dies after being struck by train in Anderson: Police

ANDERSON — A person died after he was struck by a train Wednesday south of the railroad crossing near West 38th Street and Raible Avenue, police say.

Officers were dispatched at about 4:54 p.m. after being notified a person had been struck. While responding, they found a male dead on the tracks between West 38th Street and East 53rd Street, according to Anderson police.

An investigation was later turned over to CSX Corporation police.

The Madison County Coroner's Office has not released the person's identity.

This is a developing story.