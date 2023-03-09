Watch Now
Retired Anderson University professor charged with child solicitation, meth possession

Posted at 7:36 AM, Mar 09, 2023
ANDERSON — A 36-year veteran of the Anderson University English Department has been formally charged with child solicitation, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Scott Borders, 63, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a property on Northshore Boulevard in Madison County.

According to court documents, Borders began chatting with a member of the group Predator Catchers Incorporated who was disguising themselves as a 15-year-old boy on the dating app Grindr.

When Borders arrived at a predetermined pick up spot, he was encountered by numerous members of the group who then helped lead police to him.

Borders retired from the English Department at Anderson University in 2021 after 36 years.

WRTV reached out to Anderson University for a statement, but has not heard back.

