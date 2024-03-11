Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Man sentenced to 87 years in prison for attempted murder of IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan

Mylik Hill cross examining Majors.png
<i>Pool camera</i>
<i>Mylik Hill cross examines IMPD Officer Daniel Majors in Marion Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Hill is a ting as his own attorney to defend himself on attempted murder and other charges in the 2022 shooting that wounded Officer Thomas Mangan.</i>
Mylik Hill cross examining Majors.png
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 17:08:48-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of attempted murder after shooting an IMPD Officer will serve a total of 87 years in prison, a Marion county judge ruled.

In February, A Marion County jury found Mylik Hill guilty of the attempted murder of metropolitan police Officer Thomas Mangan.

PREVIOUS | Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder in shooting IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan (wrtv.com)

Hill was charged with two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Prosecutors said Hill was running from officers in the Fountain Square area when he shot Mangan just as the officer was about to catch him.

Body camera video played in court showed the foot chase through a dark backyard that ended in loud gunshots.

Hill fired two shots at Mangan and five more at Officer Daniel Majors, prosecutors said.

During the trial, Mangan testified that he has nerve damage that affects his eyesight and must now wear sunglasses indoors. He also said he suffers lasting cognitive problems.

On Monday, Hill was sentenced to 75 years in prison on charges of attempted murder and 12 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!