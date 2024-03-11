Man sentenced to 87 years in prison for attempted murder of IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan

INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of attempted murder after shooting an IMPD Officer will serve a total of 87 years in prison, a Marion county judge ruled.

In February, A Marion County jury found Mylik Hill guilty of the attempted murder of metropolitan police Officer Thomas Mangan.

Hill was charged with two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Prosecutors said Hill was running from officers in the Fountain Square area when he shot Mangan just as the officer was about to catch him.

Body camera video played in court showed the foot chase through a dark backyard that ended in loud gunshots.

Hill fired two shots at Mangan and five more at Officer Daniel Majors, prosecutors said.

During the trial, Mangan testified that he has nerve damage that affects his eyesight and must now wear sunglasses indoors. He also said he suffers lasting cognitive problems.

On Monday, Hill was sentenced to 75 years in prison on charges of attempted murder and 12 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.