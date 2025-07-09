Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marian University starts renovating former VA hospital into education center

Building will anchor the Riverside Education Innovation District
marian university va reid 2.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — The nearly 100-year-old Larue Carter Veterans Administration hospital has sat empty near Marian University's campus for nearly a decade. The university is now transforming it into a place for healthy minds.

marian university va reid 1.jpg

Marian University officials celebrated the beginning of the old VA hospital's renovation into an education and job training complex on Wednesday. The building will anchor the Riverside Education Innovation District (REID), which hopes to increase the quality of life and education in Marian's neighborhood.

"It's almost unlimited potential," said Marian University president Dan Elsener. "I worked 10 to 12 years to get this all done. I used to pray we'd get this done and get this thing moving."

marian university va reid 3.jpg

The development of REID, which includes the old VA, could cost $137 million and take five years to complete. When it opens, it will host education programs for adults, teenagers, and young children, including pre-kindergarten services.

"It's so important to start at this ground level with children as young as possible because their brains are just sponges," said Michelle Radomsky of St. Mary's Early Childhood Center, which will administer the pre-K program in the building.

marian university va reid 4.jpg

"It's a classic attempt to increase human flourishing through partnerships,' Elsener said. "Vincennes University. Catholic schools. Public schools. Charter schools."

The nearby Flanner House will also partner with Marian University and REID when the hub opens. Executive director Brandon Cosby said it will be successful as long as Marian keeps the focus on the neighborhood.

marian university va reid 5.jpg

"As much as this is going to stand out as a model across the state, the most important people Marian has to serve are the people who are in closest physical proximation to it," Cosby said. "To have a real plan in place where real work and impact is going to happen for the residents, I think it's huge."

Elsener believes Marian's mission is to make the community around the university better, including through the former VA's renovation.

marian university va reid 6.jpg

"We have all these great things a university has, let's put them to work for the good of God's people," Elsener said.

