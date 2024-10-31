Marion County Election Board votes against expanding early voting hours

MARION COUNTY — With five days to go until Election Day, Marion County is seeing higher early voter turnout than at this point in the 2020 election.

On Thursday, three members of the Marion County Election Board met to consider expanding early voting hours at satellite locations by opening two hours earlier.

According to indywaittimes.org, wait times have exceeded an hour at many of the early voting locations throughout the county.

One member of the board voted no so hours will stay the same.

All satellite locations in Marion County will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the City-County Building will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Marion County residents can early vote at the following sites:



Decatur Township Government Center

Franklin Township Government Center

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

Perry Township Government Center

International Marketplace Coalition

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Thatcher Park Community Center

Warren Township Government Center

