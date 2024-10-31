Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Marion County Election Board votes against expanding early voting hours

One member of the board voted no so hours will stay the same.
2020 early vote total exceeds 2016 early votes
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
2020 early vote total exceeds 2016 early votes
Posted
and last updated

MARION COUNTY — With five days to go until Election Day, Marion County is seeing higher early voter turnout than at this point in the 2020 election.

On Thursday, three members of the Marion County Election Board met to consider expanding early voting hours at satellite locations by opening two hours earlier.

According to indywaittimes.org, wait times have exceeded an hour at many of the early voting locations throughout the county.

RELATED | Interactive map shows early voting locations, hours in Hamilton County

One member of the board voted no so hours will stay the same.

All satellite locations in Marion County will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the City-County Building will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Marion County residents can early vote at the following sites:

  • Decatur Township Government Center
  • Franklin Township Government Center
  • MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center
  • Perry Township Government Center
  • International Marketplace Coalition
  • St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
  • Thatcher Park Community Center
  • Warren Township Government Center

 For more information on this year’s election, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.