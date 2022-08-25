City leaders meet with residents of JPC Housing facing utility shut-off

INDIANAPOLIS — Some stability could be on the way for thousands of residents of four Indianapolis apartment complexes.

For months, residents of four apartment complexes have been told their water may be shut off by the end of September, as the owners of their complexes did not pay utility bills to Citizens Energy.

According to Citizens Energy Group, the managing company owes the utility company nearly $2 million in unpaid bills — even though residents pay for utilities as part of their rent.

"Unfortunately, for this particular property owner, this is not the first time we've gone around and around with them," Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Jeff Bennett said.

Bennett explained in past instances, including one on the northside of Indianapolis called Lakeside Pointe, interactions with JPC Affordable Housing had turned out positive.

"In that instance, it took time," Bennett said. "That is something we do not have in this case."

READ MORE | 'We're saddened this ever happened': WRTV Investigates asks apartment management group why bills are unpaid

During a meeting Wednesday night, Bennett told residents there are agreements in the works to avert the shut-off and keep them in their homes.

This includes a possible sale of the properties.

This is a developing story.