Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsMarion County

Actions

City leaders meet with residents of JPC Housing facing utility shut-off

Utility shutoff.PNG
WRTV
Utility shutoff.PNG
Posted at 10:36 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 22:36:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Some stability could be on the way for thousands of residents of four Indianapolis apartment complexes.

For months, residents of four apartment complexes have been told their water may be shut off by the end of September, as the owners of their complexes did not pay utility bills to Citizens Energy.

According to Citizens Energy Group, the managing company owes the utility company nearly $2 million in unpaid bills — even though residents pay for utilities as part of their rent.

"Unfortunately, for this particular property owner, this is not the first time we've gone around and around with them," Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Jeff Bennett said.

Bennett explained in past instances, including one on the northside of Indianapolis called Lakeside Pointe, interactions with JPC Affordable Housing had turned out positive.

"In that instance, it took time," Bennett said. "That is something we do not have in this case."

READ MORE | 'We're saddened this ever happened': WRTV Investigates asks apartment management group why bills are unpaid

During a meeting Wednesday night, Bennett told residents there are agreements in the works to avert the shut-off and keep them in their homes.

This includes a possible sale of the properties.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!