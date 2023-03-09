Watch Now
Elementary student brings gun to school in Lawrence Township due to "parent's error"

Lawrence Township Schools.png
WRTV's Amber Grigley
12-year-old given drug-laced candy by another student<br/>
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 08:08:26-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A letter was sent to parents and guardians in Lawrence Township after a firearm was found in a student’s backpack at an elementary school.

According to the school corporation, the incident occurred Tuesday at Mary Castle Elementary.

A firearm was found in a student’s backpack and it was traced to “parent’s error”.

According to a statement, the child’s parent put the gun in the bag on Monday when they were unable to enter an unnamed facility with it. The gun was forgotten about and left in the child’s backpack when they went to school Tuesday.

Another parent whose child told them alerted the school.

According to their statement, the school district says it is “utilizing both legal recourse and social services to address the issue.”

