INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with numerous community and faith leaders, joined together to announce a partnership between the city and DoorDash to provide free home deliveries of groceries, sanitary items and other necessities.

The partnership, part of Project Dash, aims to deliver necessary food and household items to families across Marion County who are either unable to leave their home, lacking transportation, facing mental/physical disabilities or otherwise unable to access charitable food.

DoorDash covers the cost of delivery up to 10 miles from the original site, according to a press release.

The Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) Division of Community Nutrition and Food Policy provided more than $100,000 to Faith, Hope, and Love. The organization trains and supports missional food pantries across Central Indiana.

In creating pick-up sites across Indianapolis, the organization is aiming to deliver up to 1,000 boxes of groceries per week by the end of 2022.

“Too many Indianapolis families struggle to put dinner on the table, and although free and affordable groceries are available throughout the city, there are often barriers in the way of accessing those resources,” Hogsett said. “This partnership aims to help households overcome those barriers and bring much-needed relief right to families’ doorsteps.”

"This is a very vulnerable time for many people in our community. They are afraid and their families are hungry. Food insecurity locally is real. With the help from the private sector, like DoorDash, we are going to do our part to serve families with food and hope," said Merlin Gonzales, President of Faith, Hope, and Love.

If interested in donating cash, donating groceries or volunteering, visit Faith, Hope, and Love’s website.