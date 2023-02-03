MCPHD offering free kids dental clinics throughout February

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is offering preventive dental services for kids ages 1-18 throughout the month of February.

The clinics are free for Marion County residents with and without insurance.

Services include exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants and fluoride applications.

Services are available by appointment, but urgent walk-ins are welcome before 10 a.m.

The clinics are happening on the following days and locations:

Saturday, February 4

8 a.m.-Noon 6940 N. Michigan Rd. 317-221-7574

Saturday, February 11

8 a.m.-Noon 1650 N. College Ave. 317-880-0888

Monday, February 20

8 a.m.-Noon 3840 N. Sherman Drive 317-221-3013

Monday, February 20

317-221-7397 8 a.m.-Noon 1434 Shelby Street

Saturday, February 25

8 a.m.-Noon 2700 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street 317-931-4301





Anyone with questions or who needs more information can call 317-221-2329.