MCPHD offering free kids dental clinics throughout February

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is offering preventive dental services for kids ages 1-18 throughout the month of February.
The clinics are free for Marion County residents with and without insurance.
Services include exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants and fluoride applications.
Services are available by appointment, but urgent walk-ins are welcome before 10 a.m.
The clinics are happening on the following days and locations:
- Saturday, February 4
- 8 a.m.-Noon
- 6940 N. Michigan Rd.
- 317-221-7574
- Saturday, February 11
- 8 a.m.-Noon
- 1650 N. College Ave.
- 317-880-0888
- Monday, February 20
- 8 a.m.-Noon
- 3840 N. Sherman Drive
- 317-221-3013
- Monday, February 20
- 317-221-7397
- 8 a.m.-Noon
- 1434 Shelby Street
- Saturday, February 25
- 8 a.m.-Noon
- 2700 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street
- 317-931-4301
Anyone with questions or who needs more information can call 317-221-2329.
