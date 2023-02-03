Watch Now
MCPHD offering free kids dental clinics throughout February

Dentist,Examining,A,Patient's,Teeth,In,The,Dentist.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 15:28:38-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is offering preventive dental services for kids ages 1-18 throughout the month of February.

The clinics are free for Marion County residents with and without insurance.

Services include exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants and fluoride applications.

Services are available by appointment, but urgent walk-ins are welcome before 10 a.m.

The clinics are happening on the following days and locations:

  • Saturday, February 4
    • 8 a.m.-Noon
    • 6940 N. Michigan Rd.
    • 317-221-7574
  • Saturday, February 11
    • 8 a.m.-Noon
    • 1650 N. College Ave.
    • 317-880-0888
  • Monday, February 20
    • 8 a.m.-Noon
    • 3840 N. Sherman Drive
    • 317-221-3013
  • Monday, February 20
    • 317-221-7397
    • 8 a.m.-Noon
    • 1434 Shelby Street
  • Saturday, February 25
    • 8 a.m.-Noon
    • 2700 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street
    • 317-931-4301

Anyone with questions or who needs more information can call 317-221-2329.

