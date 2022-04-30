New cookbook full of recipes honoring Marion County violent crime victims

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is releasing a cookbook meant to pay tribute to those lost to violent crime and the people who miss them.

"This is forever; you will always be able to open this book and see a family member or trigger a memory. [It's] something positive," said Vernell Miller.

Vernell's grandson, Jarrell Tucker, 13, is featured in the cookbook. Angels in the Kitchen features 32 recipes from families who lost a loved one to a violent crime.

Miller said the recipe book will serve as a constant reminder of who her grandson was.

"It's an outstanding way to keep the memories and spirits of our loved ones alive," she said.

It's been nearly 10 years since Tucker's death. His killer has been charged and convicted in the case.

Tucker's grandma says he brought so much light in his 13 years of living.

"It's a reminder of what we've lost, and the tremendous potential that our community has lost," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

The recipes inside are all the favorite dishes of all the victims — everything from dinners to desserts.

"It's bigger than a book. It's just a small way to show our families that we care for them, that we think of them in this way," said Claressa Patton.

Patton has two family members in the book. Her husband and brother were killed 57 days apart.

"I remember when my brother got killed, I thought this is the worst thing that could ever happen to a person ... then 57 days later when my husband got murdered, I thought I'm never going to say anything is the worst," said Patton.

If you would like a copy of the cookbook, contact the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.