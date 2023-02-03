Washington Township faced with bus driver shortage turning to longer routes

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township, faced with a growing school bus driver shortage, is turning to longer routes and route changes to combat the issue.

According to the township, there is a need for 30 drivers to fulfill their need to have efficient and optimal routes for their school buses.

Presently, the township has just 85 drivers and needs 115 to reach their goals. Since August 2022, the township claims to have lost 19 drivers due to a myriad of reasons.

Due to the shortage, Washington Township students are being forced into longer bus rides to and from school and the transportation department as a whole is faced with combining routes to make sure children make it to school on time.

Moving forward, the township says their are working on plans to make longer routes a more permanent thing as they cannot continue to plan on having their full 115 driver need.

Still, the township is hopeful more will consider becoming a driver for them. They offer the third highest compensation for bus drivers in Marion County.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a bus driver, bus assistant, or garage technician, you can apply here.