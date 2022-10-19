Watch Now
New Washington Township program helps expecting parents

WRTV
Posted at 5:56 PM, Oct 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A new program in Marion County is linking new families to needed baby supplies. On Wednesday, Washington Township kicked off the “Welcome Baby” support program.

Welcome Baby is open to Washington Township residents who also qualify for emergency assistance.

“If you start at the very basic from birth to the first six months, I would contend that those are the most important days of a child’s life. If we can help the parents get through that without worrying about all this stuff up here, hopefully, that gets them in a good pattern,” Washington Township Trustee Frank T. Short said.

Families enrolled in the program receive six months and $3,000 worth of new baby supplies including diapers, clothing, bottles, and formula.

About 18 months ago, the program was created to fill a void in the community. The Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association is partnering to deliver the supplies.

The program is funded through the Washington Township Trustee’s Office. Expecting moms Brianna Gonzalez and Raven Hanyard are both due next month. They are the program’s first recipients.

Welcome Baby is funded through the Washington Township Trustee's Office for 50 families. The hope is to continue the program for years to come.

Those who are interested in the program, can call the township’s trustee office at 317-327-8800.

