Wayne Township Fire Department mourns loss of veteran engineer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Wayne Township Fire Department and firefighters throughout the state are mourning the death of Richard “Hank” Potter.

Potter, who passed away from cancer according to the Wayne Township Fire Department on Tuesday, had worked for the fire department since December 1999 as an engineer. Prior to his hiring, Potter was a volunteer firefighter with the department for 12 years.

Throughout his career, Potter was awarded the Medal of Bravery, the medal of Merit, the Community Service Award and seven-unit commendations.

https://twitter.com/PFFUI/status/1524209620683796483?s=20&t=XJxEF_VG5JoZV8A4Qkie4g

According to the department, Potter always worked an off-duty job, whether at Rolls Royce as a Firefighter or leading the Knox Key control system for the department. Around the station, he was known as the guy who could drive anything.

Potter was a veteran who served in Afghanistan. He served in the Indiana National Guard for 25 years.

The Wayne Township Fire Department shared their condolences to Potter’s wife Gwyn and their three sons, Christopher, Caden and Reilley Potter.

A memorial fund has been established at the Indianapolis Firefighters Credit Union to assist the family in place of flowers.

Potter is considered a line of duty death and he will receive full department honors, according to the fire department.