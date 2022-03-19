Watch
Mental health & wellness grant applications now open for Central Indiana artists

Photo provided/The Arts Council of Indianapolis
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Applications for a new round of grants aimed at helping the mental health of Central Indiana artists are now open.

The Wug Laku Mental Health & Wellness Grants range from $250-$750 and can be used for one-on-one therapy, support groups, art therapy and wellness and mindfulness practices.

The first round of grants were distributed in 2021. The Indy Arts Council says nearly 100% of artist applications were approved last summer. 69 grants gave $43,750 to artists and arts administrators.

To be eligible, artists must reside in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan, Johnson or Shelby Counties, have made at least 40% of their income prior to the pandemic in the arts (in non-commercial work) and have been working in the arts for at least two years.

The Indy Arts Council says applications are expected to be open through June 13, unless funds are depleted before then due to the volume of applications.

