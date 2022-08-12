Millie Bobby Brown says during interview she's studying at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE — In a new interview with Allure Magazine, actress Millie Bobby Brown says she's taking online classes at Purdue University.

According to the magazine, Brown is studying human services. A spokesperson for Purdue tells WRTV she is not enrolled at Purdue West Lafayette.

Brown, an actress and model, played Eleven in the Netflix show Stranger Things.

She has also appeared on Grey's Anatomy, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and Modern Family.