Springville man found in Monroe Lake

BLOOMINGTON — The Springville man that went missing in Monroe Lake Thursday night has been found, according to Indiana Conservations Officers.

The body of Dwight Fry, 64, was located in 30 feet of water using sonars and divers near the area where he was last seen.

Fry had jumped into the water in an attempt to save his wife who was struggling in the water.

The exact cause of death has not been revealed.