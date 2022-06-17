Search underway at Monroe Lake for missing Springville man

BLOOMINGTON — A search is underway for a Springville man that went missing in the water at Monroe Lake.

Responders responded to a call at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, where it was reported that two people were struggling in the water.

When arriving, officers learned that one individual was rescued from the water by a passing boater. The second individual, identified as Dwight Fry, 64, was still missing in the water.

A search was done using sonar, boats, and divers from different agencies.

After the initial investigation, it was revealed that Fry had gone into the water to help his wife, who was struggling in the water.

Search operations have been suspended for the night due to the darkness and will continue in the morning.

This is a developing story.