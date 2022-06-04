More than $200k still available to help Duke Energy Indiana customers

PLAINFIELD — If you're struggling to pay your energy bill as the summer heat arrives, help is available through Duke Energy.

Qualifying Duke Energy customers who are struggling to pay their electricity bills can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

As of June 1, Duke Energy says there is more than $225,000 in financial assistance available.

Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute the company’s assistance funds.

For further details and to determine eligibility for funding, contact your local EAP agency.