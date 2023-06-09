More traffic closures planned next week for IndyGo Red Line improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo will again close a portion of a busy street in Indianapolis to make enhancements to the Red Line.

College Avenue between 42nd and 52nd streets will close for more than a month starting on or after Wednesday, June 14.

The work being done will include bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring and will continue through mid-July.

Vehicular traffic will be detoured around the stations using Meridian Street. Residents living along the detour route can expect increased motorist traffic in their areas.

The following stations along 38th Street and College Avenue will be closed until mid-July.



The Park

42nd Street

46th Street

52nd Street

Work on 54th Street and Kessler Boulevard stations will start on or after Monday, July 17, and last approximately three weeks.

PREVIOUS | IndyGo Red Line enhancements close Meridian Street between 16th and 22nd streets (wrtv.com)