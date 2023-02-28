Mouse droppings, more health code violations found at Ben Davis HS cafeteria

INDIANAPOLIS — A local high school was found to have multiple health code violations in their cafeteria this week following a complaint.

According to the Marion County Health Department, in response to a complaint, their search of the Ben Davis High School cafeteria found mouse droppings and an issue with a door opening.

In returning the to the school the next morning, all issues were corrected and the school was able to provide lunch to students today.

In a statement the WRTV, Wayne Township Schools said it was a collaborative effort to reopen the school cafeteria.

"Yesterday, the Marion County Public Health Department inspected our school cafeteria, resulting in violations due to observed mouse droppings and a door gap to the exterior greater than ¼ inch.

Thanks to the overnight work of our custodial and child nutrition staff and collaboration with the Marion County Health Department, the cafeteria will resume regular meal service today at lunch."

The National School Lunch Act requires two routine school checks per year by a state or local government agency.

According to the Marion County Health Department, they perform checks at the beginning of each school semester then do necessary follow up checks after.