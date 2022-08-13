Multiple fundraisers scheduled for Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND — In the coming days, many Hoosiers have plans to support the family and community around Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.

Pup Cuts Grooming

On Saturday, Richmond-based Pup Cuts Grooming will take as many customers as possible from 3 – 5 p.m.

The shop will offer a $10 nail trim/file for pets. All proceeds will go to Officer Burton.

Though they close Sunday, the fundraiser will continue from Monday – Friday next week.

At the same time, they will accept donations for K-9 Officer Brev.

Bald Bee Man

At the Saturday, August 13 Richmond Farmers Market, Bald Bee Man will donate 100% of all 8 oz. bottle sales of their honey to Officer Burton.

The donation will be made for Burton to the Blue Angels on behalf of Bald Bee Man customers.

The Richmond Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. – Noon at the Jack Elstro Plaza. This is located at 47 North 6th Street in Richmond.

Culver’s

The Culver’s restaurant of Richmond will donate 50% of all proceeds on Tuesday, August 16 to Officer Burton and her family.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Culver’s is located at 301 Commerce Road in Richmond.