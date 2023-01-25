Neighbors helping neighbors during snow storm

Ind.— Through all the snow Central Indiana saw Wednesday, there are glimpses of kindness.

Neighbors helped neighbors clear their driveways and sidewalks.

In Fortville, Aiden Hill, spent the day snow blowing and shoveling his neighbor's driveways.

A few years ago he started his business, Hillside Lawn and Landscape.

He started by just mowing laws and that has evolved into also providing snow removal.

Hill says a neighbor gave him a snow blower that just needed a little fixing. Now, he is able to clear dozens of driveways in a day.

He starts at $20 a drive.

"I try to give a fair price to everyone," Hill said. "It's important because people have to go places, people have to do things, see people."

Hill isn't the only one helpings neighbors.

On the Southside of Indianapolis, William Beatty was plowing driveways and apartment complexes.

"It's kind of what we do, we just try to make everyone's day a little bit easier," Beatty said. "If I was getting up for work on a cold snowy day, I would like for someone to be able to help me out, clear my way and make my day a little bit easier."

Both men are just hoping to make someone's day a bit brighter.