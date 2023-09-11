Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

New American citizens recognized during naturalization ceremony at state museum

Poster image (1).jpg
Posted at 1:48 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 13:48:25-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, nearly 100 people officially became United States citizens.

A naturalization ceremony at the Indiana State Museum welcomed the new American citizens. The new citizens represent 30 countries from around the world — including Egpyt like Atef.

"I have five years in America this year," Atef said. "I need my citizenship, because it gives me full support here. I get my rights to do everything here."

An American flag was presented to the eldest new citizen. The youngest new citizen led the group in the pledge of allegiance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW