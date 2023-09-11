New American citizens recognized during naturalization ceremony at state museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, nearly 100 people officially became United States citizens.

A naturalization ceremony at the Indiana State Museum welcomed the new American citizens. The new citizens represent 30 countries from around the world — including Egpyt like Atef.

"I have five years in America this year," Atef said. "I need my citizenship, because it gives me full support here. I get my rights to do everything here."

An American flag was presented to the eldest new citizen. The youngest new citizen led the group in the pledge of allegiance.