New Fishers Event Center expected to provide a boost for local businesses

FISHERS — Business leaders in the Nickel Plate District are excited about a new wave of customers that could come alongside the opening of the Fishers Event Center.

“Whether you love music, whether you love the arts, and of course whether you love sports, it's all in one,” One Zone Chamber of Commerce president Jack Russell said. “We have been waiting for this event center to open up. We're talking 6,500 to 8,500 people coming into our backyard and some of them may experience Fishers for the first time.”

The Fishers Event Center is a multi-purpose, 7,500-seat venue that will host the Indy Fuel, the new Indianapolis professional volleyball team, Indy Ignite, and the Fishers Freight football team.

The center will also host numerous concerts from acts like Blake Shelton and Megan Maroney.

Russell says he is excited to see the center offer local business opportunities throughout the venue.

"One of our biggest roles when it comes to supporting the event center is going to be how do we engage small business owners, especially our restaurants and retail shops," Russell said. “Once you're in the event center, while there are large corporate names, there's also going to be mom-and-pop shops. Those are just some of the things that make Fishers special and they are going to be in the event center."

Brian Graham is the owner of Four Day Ray Brewery located in the heart of Fishers District. He is thrilled about the opportunity that the new event center provides his business.

"We're excited about what's going on. Our beer is going to be over there for the events. So, it's pretty exciting for sure," Graham said.

Graham feels the new venue displays the reason he chose to start a business in Fishers.

“It's the partnership that we started when we first said, yeah, we want to be in Fishers, and it's just continuing. They're creating opportunities, and they're allowing us to be able to take those opportunities and turn those into some good business," Graham said.

A full list of the Fishers Event Center's scheduled events can be found on their website.

