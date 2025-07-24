New Washington Park splash pad could open by the end of the summer

INDIANAPOLIS — A splash pad could be a great option to cool off during this week's heat wave. The new splash pad at Washington Park is not available yet, but the fountains could flow very soon.

Indy Parks estimates the new Washington Park amenities, which include a splash pad and two new playgrounds, could open as soon as next month.

WRTV

"I can't wait for it to open because I want to come and play in the splash park," said Ginger Evans, who grew up near Washington Park when the Indianapolis Zoo was still located there. "I'm a kid at heart."

Indy Parks broke ground on the Washington Park expansion last August. Evans hopes it opens by this August.

WRTV

"Before too long, it's going to get cold, so we won't be able to enjoy it for too long," Evans said. "I am grateful for what the city is doing for our neighborhood and our area."

There is a splash pad option on the east side of Indianapolis while Washington Park remains under construction. The splash pad at Wes Montgomery Park on 34th Street and Hawthorne Lane is open and flowing.

WRTV

My'Anna Hopson grew up going to the Wes Montgomery Park splash pad and took her daughters there on Thursday. She is happy people on the east side will have another option for summer relaxation.

"The crime rate will go down more," Hopson said. "We go through things in life and go to places like this to clear our minds. This is great."

WRTV

Indy Parks will have more work to do at Washington Park after the playgrounds and splash pad open. The park's indoor basketball court was destroyed by a burst water pipe, and there is no timeline for when it will be repaired.