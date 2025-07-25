Parts of picturesque Downtown Canal have become a construction zone

INDIANAPOLIS — The Downtown Canal can be one of the most relaxing places in Indianapolis, but two large construction projects are temporarily breaking that tranquility.

WRTV

Construction recently intensified where the canal meets Indiana Avenue. Purdue University is building a 12-story student housing tower on the site, which could open in the fall of 2026. The building will also feature space for shops and restaurants at canal level.

WRTV

Further south on the canal, the new Indiana State Archives building between New York and Ohio streets is approaching the finish line. The archives broke ground in August 2023 and are estimated to finish late this year.

WRTV

Both major construction projects are using scaffolding to detour canal walkers around the work. The city also closed part of Indiana Avenue for the Purdue tower construction.

While construction has altered parts of the canal, some visitors are still enjoying the walk by the water.

WRTV

"We used to come down with my friends in high school and college and hang out," said Kara Hakos, who recently moved back to Indianapolis after 20 years away. "They've developed it quite a bit since I was here last. I love the walking."

Hakos said she is encouraged by how much the canal has improved already since she left the Circle City.

WRTV

"Some of the landscaping is a little bit more built out," Hakos said. "The biggest change? I don't know that they had the swan boats when I was here last. They had paddle boats, but I don't think they were the swan boats."