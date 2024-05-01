Noblesville providing aid to downtown businesses amid State Road 32 construction

NOBLESVILLE — The city of Noblesville is in the midst of some major construction.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is reconstructing State Road 32 in what Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen defined as a much needed development.

“We are fixing some drainage on State Road 32, as well as repaving their old sub surfaces underneath the current asphalt that's there,” explained Jensen.

The Mayor shared that the improvements should also improve drainage issues.

“I know the importance of proper drainage and proper sewage in a community,” said Jensen. “If it's not done correctly, or up to date, they will hear about it and most often, they'll smell it. We're excited to get this project done.”

The project has brought its fair share of challenges, especially for small businesses.

Zach Downs owns Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Cafe. The business is just steps away from State Road 32 and its customers have had trouble arriving due to the ongoing construction.

"I would be lying if I said there wasn't at least some negative effects of this going on right now,” explained Downs. “It's kind of a pain right now, you know, there's no getting around that. But I think the people who have gotten around those road closures have gotten here.”

Due to these ongoing challenge, Jensen, alongside the city of Noblesville, have unveiled a “Hard Hat Resiliency Grant” to help support downtown businesses impacted by the construction.

“We're setting aside some small grant dollars out of our downtown district fund, which was actually designed to enhance and invest in downtown Noblesville,” said Jensen. "We're trying to think outside the box to assist them because we know that they are very important to our long term economic health of Noblesville.”

A total of $35,500 will be awarded with 3 grants of $1,000, 10 grants of $750 and 50 grants of $500.

For business owners like Downs, the project proves the city is invested in its local businesses.

“You're pouring your heart and your soul into your business and where you did that is an important choice,” explained Downs. “Having this grant is like a really nice way of saying, ‘Hey, not only do you believe in us, but we believe in you as as a business owner.’ It definitely feels really good."

