Paid job training program prepares young adults for Indy Parks careers

INDIANAPOLIS — The path to a good life often starts with a good career. The Indy Parks Corps program hopes to train young adults for some of those jobs.
The 12-week course teaches job skills for people between the ages of 17 and 24, which includes internships in the field and payment for their work.
"They start at $14 an hour and end at $16 an hour," said Alexus Moore of the Edna Martin Christian Center, which hosts the training. "It's super important especially in this economy to not only understand what kind of work you want to do, but how can you get there."
Indy Parks Corps graduate Aniyah Cottingham returned to the program this year to mentor newcomers. She said the program helped her get closer to her dream career.
"My goal is to work in wildlife conservation, I really just want to help the planet and help educate people," Cottingham said. "I interned at the Eagle Creek Orinthology Center. I loved learning about invasive species, native species and caring for the birds."
Fellow program graduate Mars Anderson-Wust parlayed her internship with Indianapolis Animal Care Services into a full-time position with them.
"It was one of my dreams to work with animals, whether wildlife or domestic animals, and this was the perfect opportunity for me," Anderson-Wust said.
The next round of the Indy Parks Corps program will start next spring.
