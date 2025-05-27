Pat McAfee Show tapes outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse before Eastern Conference Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat McAfee has become a household name through his self-titled show since his days punting for the Colts. He still lives in Central Indiana and decided to take his show outside ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Hundreds of people showed up for the Pat McAfee Show at Morris Bicentennial Plaza before the Indiana Pacers played the New York Knicks. McAfee hosted the live ESPN broadcast in a t-shirt which read, 'Overrate That,' a reference to Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
"This is my 8th show seeing Pat up close," said Jake Jozwiak, who drove from Chicago to be the first in line for McAfee's taping. "Each time, something is different for me. Each show, he does something I'm more excited about."
McAfee's taping showed the potential of Morris Bicentennial Plaza, which opened two years ago as a Pacers-owned community gathering space next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
"I have said forever that this building has been the people's building," said Pacers Overtime host Eddie White. "Now, the people's building has the people's backyard."
McAfee announced his appearance at Morris Bicentennial Plaza just two days before Game 4.
Evan Etchison drove from Anderson to see McAfee record his show. He said McAfee has made him interested in Indiana sports again.
"I have to support the local team, Pat's made me a huge Pacers fan," Etchison said. "The relationship with Tyrese has been so awesome to see. As soon as I saw he was coming, I talked to my brother and said, 'We've got to see Pat.'"
