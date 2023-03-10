Watch Now
Pavement patching overnight on I-465 at 75th street bridge

Two lanes will be closed where I-69 SB and I-465 SB merge
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Overnight lane closures are scheduled tonight, March 10, where Interstate 69 southbound and Interstate 465 southbound merge. The lanes will be closed for pavement patching.

I-465 eastbound and I-69 southbound will both be restricted to one lane as they approach the merge point.

There will be a two-lane closure of I-465 southbound at the merge just before the 75th Street bridge. I-465 eastbound and I-69 southbound traffic need to stay in the right lane as it moves towards 75th street.

The closures are expected to be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

