Person dead after crashing car into Brownsburg retention pond

BROWNSBURG — A person has died after authorities say their car crashed into a retention pond in Brownsburg.

According to the Brownsburg Fire Department, crews responded to a call of a vehicle in water at 7:04 p.m. in the 500 block of Pit Road.

BFD crews found a car partially submerged in a retention pond. Crews located the victim and brought them to shore. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to BFD, there were no other passengers in the car.

Until the victim’s family is notified, no further information will be released.

Brownsburg Police are investigating the crash. At this time, it is unknown what led up to this incident or when it occurred.