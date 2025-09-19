Pete Buttigieg joins democratic rally at Indiana Statehouse against mid-decade redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — The fight over Indiana’s congressional map intensified Thursday as Pete Buttigieg joined hundreds of Hoosiers who packed the Statehouse atrium to rally against republican efforts to redraw the state’s districts ahead of schedule.

The event, organized by Democrats, featured former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who joined Hoosiers in voicing concerns about what they call an attempt to undermine fair representation.

“We are here because Indiana Republicans are being pressured by Washington Republicans to do something they know in their hearts is wrong,” Buttigieg told the crowd. “They are being pressured to change the rules so that voters don’t have a say anymore.”

The discussion to redistrict comes after Hoosier republicans traveled to Washington in August to meet with President Trump to discuss, among other issues, the possibility of redrawing the state’s congressional maps ahead of schedule.

PREVIOUS | No decision yet on Indiana special session for early redistricting

On Thursday, Hoosiers held signs, chanted and filled the Statehouse with calls to protect voting rights. Local Democratic leaders echoed Buttigieg’s sentiments and expressed frustration with the redistricting plan.

“This is a racist power grab to silence voters that look like me,” said Democratic State Sen. Andrea Hunley. "Governor Braun should be less worried about relationships out in D.C. and should be more concerned with making life better for Hoosiers.”

The renewed push to redraw Indiana’s congressional boundaries comes after Governor Mike Braun said earlier this week that momentum is building toward calling a special legislative session.

Braun cited progress in conversations with lawmakers and indicated a vote could be on the horizon.

“…We're going to poll our legislators, and if it's there, we're going to do it. My feeling is it probably will happen,” Gov. Braun said. “There will be some other issues we talk about, but I'm going to let it happen at the pace that we put in place. I think we'll get there. That's my opinion."

Redistricting is traditionally done every 10 years following the U.S. Census. However, the mid-decade move is raising alarms for some Hoosiers.

“It’s very much adversely affecting our democracy, having people lose faith in voting. It’s devastating,” said Peg Maginn, a Hoosier from Fort Wayne who used to work on Independent map redistricting.

“That shouldn’t be the American way; it should be about the people and not gerrymandering," added Ashley Polomchak, who traveled to the Statehouse from northwest Indiana.

Others worry about how the process will impact voter turnout.

“I think it's going to discourage people from coming out and voting, and I hope what today shows now more than ever we need to come out and continue to vote,” said Mechelle Callen from Avon.

Gov. Braun said the special session could be called anytime between early November and the start of the 2026 legislative session.

Democratic lawmakers and advocates say they plan to fight any redistricting effort both now and beyond that timeline.

Experts previously told WRTV redistricting is a GOP effort to improve chances of republicans maintaining control of the House after the midterm elections.

Hoosiers have also started a petition with thousands of signatures opposing the move.

MORE | Hoosiers deliver over 6,600 petition signatures opposing redistricting