Prep beginning for Indiana's view of total solar eclipse in one year

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers get ready.

One year from today a total solar eclipse will pass directly over Indianapolis for the first time since 1205. There will not be another solar eclipse to pass over Indianapolis until October 2153.

In Indianapolis, the total eclipse will occur at 3:06 p.m., lasting roughly four minutes.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the sun and the earth, completely obscuring the face of the sun.

Parts of the United States experienced a total eclipse on August 21, 2017.

“For residents of Indianapolis, next year’s solar eclipse will be very different than the one we experienced in August 2017,” Brian Murphy, director of the Holcomb Observatory at Butler University, said. “As totality nears the sky will quickly darken, similar to dusk, as the moon’s shadow races toward us at 2000 mph. Birds, insects, and other animals will behave as they do at twilight. The totally eclipsed Sun will then appear as a black orb with its beautiful outer corona revealed. Brighter stars and planets may be seen at midday during this brief time. It is truly one of the most amazing sights you will ever see.”

Murphy said that Butler University has been a popular spot for people to watch partial eclipses in past years, and given this is total solar eclipse, he expects visitors and media to be on campus again next year.

Butler’s Holcomb Observatory is one of the largest public observatories in the world.

“I highly encourage people to make their way into the path of totality,” Murphy said. “And the closer you get to the center of the path, the longer the total eclipse will last. We are very fortunate that our campus is close to the center of the path. We will get to experience the total eclipse for nearly four minutes.”