Project Prom dedicated to helping teens eliminate prom expenses

JOHNSON COUNTY — Prom is one of the biggest highlights for high schoolers. However, the steep price tag that comes with prom can make it hard to enjoy the experience.

$100 for the tickets. $200 for a dress. $70 for hair and makeup. Before prom-goers know it, their expenses are racking up.

The Johnson County Public Library tried to eliminate some of those costs this weekend with Project Prom.

Project Prom is an annual chance for teens to browse through donated formal wear dresses, suits, shoes and accessories to take home for free.

“Our mission is to provide things that are normally very expensive for free to teens of all shapes, sizes and walks of life,” Josephine Whitaker, programming assistant at the White River Branch for Johnson County Public Library, said.

Project Prom not only offers dresses and suits, but all the accessories needed to go into a prom outfit.

“Accessories are great, and shoes are overpriced sometimes too. They’re only going to wear these items once or twice. We can provide it to them without them spending a large charge for a one-time use,” Whitaker said.

Project Prom has been helping teens go to prom for a decade. Since then, the project has taken off in popularity.

“It’s reached far beyond what we ever thought. We never thought we’d have to be thinking about extra space for dresses,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker says they have helped people from all over the state. In fact, some teens have traveled over two hours to experience Project Prom.

