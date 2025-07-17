Proposal for stricter teen curfew in Indy is one step closer to passing

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to adjust curfew hours for young people in Indianapolis has cleared its first vote and will now move on to the full City-County Council.

The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee discussed the plan during a meeting attended by community members and police.

Committee members voted unanimously to send Proposal 232 to the full council on Aug. 11.

"When we have all the stakeholders involved...it’s going to make a difference," said Leroy Robinson, the Chair Council's Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee. "It’s just one tool in his toolbox to reduce the violence downtown and in our city."

The proposal comes after two teenagers were killed and several others arrested during a mass shooting over the Fourth of July weekend.

The amended ordinance would change Indy’s curfew for youth aged 15 to 17 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 p.m. on other days.

For those under 15, the curfew would remain at 9 p.m. every day.

“Doing nothing is unacceptable, and I applaud you for the actions you are taking tonight, and our children will thank you for that,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

The new ordinance now waits to be approved by the City-County Council, which will not happen for another month.

In the meantime, IMPD told WRTV other measures would be implemented before then.

“By creating a safe location downtown, we want to support individuals under 18 who violate curfew,” said Michael Wolley, IMPD assistant chief of police. “As parents come to pick their children up, service providers will have conversations with them and provide follow-up support.”

Kids who are picked up will work with local violence prevention organizations the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder expressed concern regarding the effectiveness of these measures.

“Nobody is addressing what the real issue is, which is if they [teens] do the crime, they do no time. There is no accountability, and they fall into a life of crime and violence,” he said.

He called on the court systems to do more when it comes to punishing young people, especially repeat violent offenders.

Should the ordinance pass, state law would allow it to be in effect for only 120 days at a time.

Nevertheless, leaders said they plan to implement changes whether or not the ordinance is adopted and well before it takes place, including this WNBA All-Star weekend.

“They're not going to wait until this passes the full council and is signed by the mayor,” explained Robinson. “If it goes well, we may not do it again, but if it doesn’t go well, we can enact it for another 120 days,” Robinson explained.

Additionally, councilors discussed potential fines ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 for parents of children who break curfew.

This weekend, the current curfew for kids aged 17 and under will extend to 1 a.m.

Police told WRTV they are deploying additional resources downtown to help curb violence as well.

