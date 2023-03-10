Purdue Polytechic HS robotics trailer vanishes ahead of weekend competition

INDIANAPOLIS — The members of the Purdue Polytechnic High School robotics team, known as "SuPURDUEper Robotics 7457", are a resilient bunch.

This week, the team's trailer disappeared ahead of their competition this weekend in Princeton. The trailer is used to transport the team's robot and equipment to competitions around the state and even the country.

Thankfully, the trailer was not loaded yet and the gear nor the robot were taken.

Purdue Polytechnic robot

On Friday, the team's coach Andy Mundell shared the news on social media and quickly the robotics community in Indiana stepped up to the plate to offer their assistance to the team.

"Our school immediately started working on getting a U-Haul to make competition in time," Mundell said. "By the time we had secured one, I had already received offers from Tindley, Center Grove, Plainfield, and Fishers to reach out if we needed help or to borrow a trailer."

Mundell said the assistance came as no surprise.

"The robotics community, especially here in Indiana is so supportive of each other. It's incredible, but having been in this program for five years now, it is not surprising. These teams will lend parts in the pits to other teams at the drop of a hat. Often you are helping another team who you will be directly competing with later in the day. It's all about teaching the students skills, and collaboration and ethical practices is a huge part of that."

As the team heads to Princeton for this weekend's competition, they are hopeful to get their trailer back for future tournaments.

If anyone sees the trailer pictured above, contact the school.