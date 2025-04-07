Rain and flooding in Morgan County will push back crop planting

MARTINSVILLE — Martinsville received more rain than any other central Indiana town during last week's severe storms. The White River through town has flooded, which also washed out nearby cornfields.
According to the National Weather Service, 8 inches of rain fell on Martinsville between March 30 and April 6. The White River level was in moderate flood stage throughout the weekend and is forecasted to remain in the minor flood zone through Thursday night.
Since many farmers plant crops near the White River due to Morgan County's terrain, the flood will likely push back planting season.
"Most of the time, you can't build in the floodplains. What can you do? You can farm," said Michele Jones of the Purdue Extension Morgan County office. "Around this time, farmers were knifing in with hydrous and fertilizer, doing all of the pre-work the week before last."
All of that work must be re-done if a field is flooded.
"Once the fields dry out, you can't necessarily hop out and just start planting," Jones said. "You're going to have to assess your fields for sticks, logs, trashcans. Whatever may have been deposited."
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Morgan County has 130,000 acres of farmland. The agriculture economy brings in an estimated $47 million of profit every year.
The severe rain and floods mean farmers will have to wait to make their money.
"We needed rain, but we didn't need that much at the same time," Jones said.
