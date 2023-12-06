Remembering fallen officers at Blue light ceremony in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — Loved ones at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Plainfield are doing everything they can to shine a light on police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“As a survivor of a line of duty death, people think we get better. But our grief does not go away nor does it shrink, it's always there," Jerry Baker, surviving father of Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jason Baker said.

"Unfortunately, my late husband Gary Dudley was killed in the line of duty in August of 2006," Carolyn Dudley said.

"It's been 20 years today since the event occurred and my father passed away in the line of duty." Aaron Clapp said.

"We've lost 78 officers in this millennium. Six alone this year and one k-9," Baker said.

The Ceremony honored:

James Bailey, Indiana State Police, E.O.W. 03/03/2023



Asson Hacker, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, E.O.W. 03/02/2023

Trooper Aaron Smith, Indiana State Police, E.O.W. 06/28/2023

Sergeant Heather Glenn, Tell City Police Department, E.O.W. 07/03/2023

Deputy John Durm, Marion County Sheriff’s Off, E.O.W. 07/10/2023

Timothy Guyer, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, E.O.W. 08/01/2023

K9 Falco, Gary Police Department, E.O.W. 07/13/2023

"The emotions of tonight run so high because it's your first time at these memorial services but you also see the love and support you receive and that is so valuable even for me 17 years later," Dudley said.

"Rest easy. Your sacrifice was not in vain," Baker said.

Officers stressed the importance of making sure the families of fallen heroes know that they are not forgotten, especially during the holidays.