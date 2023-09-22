Riley to hold flu shot clinic at Indy Children's Museum this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — This Sunday, families will be able to get free flu shots ahead of the incoming flu season.
The Indianapolis Chilren's Museum will host Riley Children's Health during their Fiesta de la Familia event.
Riley Health will provide free flu shots to anyone meeting the following criteria:
- Flu vaccines are available for anyone ages 6 months and up.
- Adults will be required to sign vaccine consent forms for anyone under 18 years of age.
- Everyone is encouraged to consult with their personal physician before receiving vaccinations.
- Flu vaccines available while supplies last.