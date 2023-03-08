Semi crashes with INDOT maintenance truck on U.S. 31

KOKOMO — Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police are working on a personal injury accident on U.S. 31 near Exit 161 in Howard County.
All lanes of U.S. 31 between C.R. 100 S. and C.R. 200 S. are closed due to a crash involving a semi and an INDOT maintenance truck.
Traffic is being diverted to State Road 26 from U.S. 31.
An INDOT employee was transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college