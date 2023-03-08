Watch Now
Semi crashes with INDOT maintenance truck on U.S. 31

INDOT
Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police are working on a personal injury accident on U.S. 31 near Exit 161 in Howard County.<br/><br/>
Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 13:58:15-05

KOKOMO — Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police are working on a personal injury accident on U.S. 31 near Exit 161 in Howard County.

All lanes of U.S. 31 between C.R. 100 S. and C.R. 200 S. are closed due to a crash involving a semi and an INDOT maintenance truck.

Traffic is being diverted to State Road 26 from U.S. 31.

An INDOT employee was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

