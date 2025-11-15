Services set for fallen Delaware County Corporal Blake Reynolds

DELAWARE COUNTY — The Delaware County community is preparing to honor Corporal Blake Reynolds, who died in the line of duty while helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 69.

Funeral services

A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Grace Baptist Church in Muncie from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A public service honoring Blake's life and sacrifice will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Delta High School, with the procession beginning at 10 a.m. and the ceremony beginning immediately after. He will be laid to rest at Jones Cemetery that afternoon.

A life cut short in service

Reynolds was killed Wednesday morning while helping a disabled semi-truck driver on Interstate 69 near mile marker 247. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports Reynolds had pulled over with his emergency lights flashing when he was struck by another semi truck that lost control. The deputy was standing outside his patrol car at the time of the impact.

The driver of the semi that struck Reynolds was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown. Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the crash.

WRTV

Remembered as dedicated officer

The deputy had recently gotten married and was described by friends as living his dream life in law enforcement. Reynolds had joined the Delaware County Sheriff's Office after serving in the military and quickly earned respect among his colleagues.

Community in mourning

The tragedy has deeply affected the Delaware County community. Flowers have been placed on a patrol car parked outside the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Reynolds' memory as the community processes this loss.

WRTV

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to keep Corporal Reynolds' family, loved ones, and fellow first responders in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

RELATED | Hugh Jackman pays respects at fallen Delaware County deputy's memorial