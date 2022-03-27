Watch
Several Central Indiana teams preparing for state FIRST Robotics competition

Teams from across Indiana competed Saturday at the FIRST Indiana Robotics Tippecanoe District event for their chance to qualify at state.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 27, 2022
LAFAYETTE — After weeks of designing, building and programming their robots, Central Indiana will be well represented at the upcoming FIRST Robotics State Competition.

High school students work on the robots and compete in a challenge each year. This year's challenge is called "Rapid React" and teams had to score point by shooting “cargo” balls into goals along with a climbing challenge.

Teams from Pike High School, Perry Meridian, Fishers, Center Grove, Warren Township, University High School, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Carmel, Westfield, Bloomington, Kokomo, Lafayette, Columbus and Madison-Grant Sr. High School will compete in the State competition April 15 and 16 at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute.

Pike High School Team 1018 is a recipient of a Scripps Howard Foundation grant.

Pike High School Robotics Team 1018
